Qitmeer 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $559,093.00 (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Qitmeer has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and $559,093.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qitmeer has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Qitmeer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.26 or 0.00480406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00068376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00086253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00057417 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.11 or 0.00495541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00071637 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00026667 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 155,742,130 coins. Qitmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain

Qitmeer Coin Trading

Qitmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

