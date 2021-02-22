QLC Chain 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.15 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and $2.15 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.33 or 0.00475341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00070430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00086049 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00539190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00057411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00071582 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

