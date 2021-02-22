QTS Realty Trust, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of QTS Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QTS. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

NYSE QTS opened at $63.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average is $63.79. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $72.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

