Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) shares dropped 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 993,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,145,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The company has a market cap of $86.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 3.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

