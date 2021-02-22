Quant Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Quant has a total market capitalization of $469.38 million and $12.82 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $38.88 or 0.00071719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003372 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002932 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 374.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00050915 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

