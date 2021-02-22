Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,522 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $13,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 366,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,423,000 after buying an additional 54,913 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

PWR stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.25. 24,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.82. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $79.86.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

