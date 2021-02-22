QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of QuickLogic in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QuickLogic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

QUIK has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.52. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

