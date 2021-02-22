QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Trading Down 16.9%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s share price dropped 16.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 670,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 660,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

QUIK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter worth $1,116,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter worth $42,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

