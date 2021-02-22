Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.92% of Quidel worth $69,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth $1,212,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Quidel by 465.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QDEL stock opened at $182.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.29. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on QDEL. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.