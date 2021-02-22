QunQun (QUN) Trading Up 35% Over Last Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 55.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One QunQun token can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded 35% higher against the US dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00058051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $390.45 or 0.00733051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00040849 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00026472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00061505 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00038304 BTC.

QunQun Token Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a token. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

