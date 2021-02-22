Qwertycoin One Day Volume Reaches $1,374.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 93.4% against the dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $1,374.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 64.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

