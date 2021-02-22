R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,106 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 28,239 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of R1 RCM worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R1 RCM stock opened at $29.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.37, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $31.28.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

