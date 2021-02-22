R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,106 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 28,239 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of R1 RCM worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 126,599 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 28,698 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 324.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCM. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

