RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.77

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.77 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 24142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $630.06 million, a P/E ratio of 236.83 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

