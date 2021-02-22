Ragnarok Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $16,816.39 and $5.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.72 or 0.00477487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00086149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00057013 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.47 or 0.00502179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00071343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026357 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

