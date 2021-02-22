Raise Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Raise has a market cap of $45,423.44 and $11,405.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00056434 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.80 or 0.00712184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00026898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00060883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,256.55 or 0.04322459 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

Raise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

