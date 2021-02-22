Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.25

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.25 and last traded at $117.38, with a volume of 1035222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.46.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.77, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 in the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

