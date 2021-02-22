RAMP Hits Market Cap of $47.61 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.50 or 0.00477560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00068977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00085871 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00057859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.53 or 0.00487234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00071869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00026606 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,063,994 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

RAMP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.