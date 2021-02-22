Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) & Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Head to Head Review

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) and Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Financial Bancorp and Randolph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Financial Bancorp 26.80% 8.96% 1.22% Randolph Bancorp 22.16% 20.47% 2.52%

31.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Premier Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Premier Financial Bancorp and Randolph Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Randolph Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Randolph Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 37.73%. Given Randolph Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Randolph Bancorp is more favorable than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Premier Financial Bancorp and Randolph Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Financial Bancorp $85.91 million 2.67 $24.20 million N/A N/A Randolph Bancorp $46.89 million 2.27 $3.43 million N/A N/A

Premier Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Randolph Bancorp.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, owner occupied non-farm non-residential real estate, and non-farm non-residential real estate; commercial and industrial loans not secured by real estate; consumer loans; construction, land, and land development loans; and farmland and agricultural loans, and loans to tax-exempt entities. In addition, the company offers depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; bill payment, remote deposit, check imaging, and automated teller machine services; and internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of March 6, 2020, it operated thirteen banking offices in Kentucky; three banking offices in Ohio; twenty-six banking offices in West Virginia; four banking offices in Washington, DC; one banking office in Maryland; and three banking offices in Virginia. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Huntington, West Virginia.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs. It also offers one- to four-family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and consumer loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and investment securities. In addition, the company provides remote deposit capture products for business customers to meet their online banking needs. As of October 27, 2020, it operated five retail branch locations and loan operations centers in North Attleboro and Stoughton, Massachusetts; and four loan production offices in Massachusetts and one loan production office in New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

