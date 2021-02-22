Rate3 (RTE) Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $751,898.70 and $240,814.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00056205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.04 or 0.00738438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00040471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00038284 BTC.

About Rate3

RTE is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

