Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Trading Up 5.4%

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 408,078 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 362,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rattler Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,289,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 642,597 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,297,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 246,517 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

