Raymond James Analysts Give Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) a C$18.25 Price Target

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) has been given a C$18.25 target price by Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IPL. CIBC raised Inter Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.42.

TSE IPL traded down C$0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$17.79. 1,221,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,132. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$7.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.31.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

