Raymond James Comments on Newmont Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

NGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Newmont to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Newmont from C$121.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

TSE:NGT opened at C$71.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$77.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$81.42. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$44.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.703 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

