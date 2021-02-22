Raymond James Comments on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

