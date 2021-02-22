Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GWPH has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $213.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.31 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $67.98 and a 12-month high of $217.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.45.

In related news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 28,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $335,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,323,768 shares of company stock valued at $14,670,156 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 246,017 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,252,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after purchasing an additional 134,155 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,471,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 190,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after purchasing an additional 89,970 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

