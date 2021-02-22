Raymond James Weighs in on Teck Resources Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.09.

Shares of TECK opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Teck Resources by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,636,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after buying an additional 814,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Teck Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 472,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 73,501 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Teck Resources by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,930,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,883,000 after buying an additional 165,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0394 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

