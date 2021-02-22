Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) is DDD Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,258,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,417 shares during the period. Rayonier Advanced Materials comprises 5.5% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC owned approximately 6.72% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $27,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 30.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RYAM stock opened at $8.70 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 3.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

