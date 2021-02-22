Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,806,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.38% of Raytheon Technologies worth $415,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 45,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 37,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $74.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $89.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

