Razor Network (RAZOR) Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, Razor Network has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $15.79 million and $1.39 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000785 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.74 or 0.00480083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00067177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00087176 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00058289 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.31 or 0.00503589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00072325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00027109 BTC.

Razor Network Coin Profile

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,613,617 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

Buying and Selling Razor Network

Razor Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

