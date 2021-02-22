Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) shares traded up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$17.55 and last traded at C$17.33. 431,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 695,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.27.

A number of analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Real Matters from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$18.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.37.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.09, for a total transaction of C$60,263.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,733,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,995,097.78. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $514,458.

About Real Matters (TSE:REAL)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

