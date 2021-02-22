Realio Network Market Cap Tops $7.79 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Realio Network token can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002252 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a total market cap of $7.79 million and approximately $807,401.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.17 or 0.00479021 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00068360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00085100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00057056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $253.97 or 0.00482440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00071268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026475 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund

Buying and Selling Realio Network

Realio Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

