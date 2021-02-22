Realty Income (NYSE:O) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49, RTT News reports. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.44-3.49 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.44-$3.49 EPS.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,863. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.21. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Get Realty Income alerts:

The company also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.42.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.