Realty Income (NYSE:O) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.44-3.49 for the period.

Several research analysts have issued reports on O shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.42.

O traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $62.10. 3,550,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $83.40. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

