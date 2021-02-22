Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Outlook Therapeutics (OTLK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK):

2/17/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

2/9/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

2/3/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

1/27/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

1/26/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

1/16/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

1/15/2021 – Outlook Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

OTLK stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $421.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.26.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff Evanson sold 56,973 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $145,281.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,484 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,734.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 8,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,360,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLK. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

