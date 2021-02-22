Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2021 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $17.00 to $18.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/15/2021 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/12/2021 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/12/2021 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/12/2021 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/12/2021 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Aurora Cannabis was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/27/2021 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/25/2021 – Aurora Cannabis had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/4/2021 – Aurora Cannabis had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $4.59 price target on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Aurora Cannabis was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of ACB opened at $12.21 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $21.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth about $768,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 112.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

