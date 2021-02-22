Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Envista (NVST)

Envista (NYSE: NVST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/16/2021 – Envista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

2/12/2021 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Envista had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/8/2021 – Envista was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $31.00.

1/5/2021 – Envista was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

NVST stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.69 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $41.40.

Get Envista Holdings Co alerts:

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Envista by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after acquiring an additional 158,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $3,032,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter worth about $4,312,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Holdings Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista Holdings Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.