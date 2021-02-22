Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Green Plains (GPRE)

Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/16/2021 – Green Plains was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

2/11/2021 – Green Plains had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Green Plains had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Green Plains was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

1/20/2021 – Green Plains had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $24.00 to $28.00.

1/6/2021 – Green Plains had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $11.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $27.27 on Monday. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,596,000 after purchasing an additional 488,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 39.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 152,524 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at $1,009,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $868,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

