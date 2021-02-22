Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pixelworks (PXLW)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ: PXLW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/16/2021 – Pixelworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

2/13/2021 – Pixelworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

2/3/2021 – Pixelworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

2/2/2021 – Pixelworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

1/28/2021 – Pixelworks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

1/23/2021 – Pixelworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

1/21/2021 – Pixelworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

1/12/2021 – Pixelworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

1/9/2021 – Pixelworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

NASDAQ PXLW traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.77. 5,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $158.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 51.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $46,174.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,126,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,035.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pixelworks by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

