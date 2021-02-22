Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price objective from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RB. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,637.94 ($99.79).

Shares of RB traded down GBX 206 ($2.69) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6,072 ($79.33). 1,592,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,769. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,356.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,283.68. The company has a market capitalization of £43.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.85.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 7,930 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,329 ($82.69) per share, for a total transaction of £501,889.70 ($655,722.11).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

