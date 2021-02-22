Red Eléctrica Corporación’s (RDEIY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RDEIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RDEIY stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,909. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

