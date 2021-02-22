RED (RED) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $44,930.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market cap of $695,441.07 and approximately $44,930.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $203.40 or 0.00381878 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000458 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.