ReddCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.71 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. ReddCoin has a market cap of $129.75 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,358.79 or 1.00100729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.72 or 0.00502240 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.17 or 0.00818244 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.39 or 0.00282134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.06 or 0.00148325 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007535 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002223 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001568 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

