RedFOX Labs (RFOX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.14 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 22nd. RedFOX Labs has a total market capitalization of $185.71 million and $3.14 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded up 110.8% against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00269191 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00121987 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00059857 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000448 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

