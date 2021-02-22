REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) dropped 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.36 and last traded at $40.70. Approximately 555,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 555,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.22.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $259,301.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $75,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,177,034.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

