Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Shares Up 8%

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 2,096,186 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 909,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Regional Health Properties as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Regional Health Properties, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for long-term and senior living. The company's facilities offer a range of health care and related services to patients and residents, including skilled nursing and assisted living services, social services, various therapy services, and other rehabilitative and healthcare services for long-term and short-stay patients and residents.

