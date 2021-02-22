Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,670 shares during the period. Regions Financial comprises about 1.3% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,796,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,371,000 after acquiring an additional 536,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,931 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 594.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,153,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 662,349 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

RF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.74. 177,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,878,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

