Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.55

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 55609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

