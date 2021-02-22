Rekor Systems (REKR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) recently:

2/12/2021 – Rekor Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.50.

2/11/2021 – Rekor Systems is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Rekor Systems had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $14.00 to $21.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Rekor Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/4/2021 – Rekor Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Rekor Systems had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $7.50 to $14.00.

Shares of REKR opened at $16.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $20.67.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

