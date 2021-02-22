Relx (RLXXF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Relx (OTCMKTS: RLXXF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2021 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/14/2021 – Relx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/14/2021 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/14/2021 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

2/14/2021 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/11/2021 – Relx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2021 – Relx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33. Relx Plc has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $27.25.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

