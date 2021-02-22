Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Down 12.7%

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares fell 12.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.36. 4,803,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 5,871,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MARK. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.
The stock has a market cap of $334.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.
Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)
Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.
