Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Shares Down 12.7%

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares fell 12.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.36. 4,803,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 5,871,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MARK. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $334.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Remark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Remark by 331.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Remark by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Remark by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 73,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Remark by 421,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

